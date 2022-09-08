CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised CatchMark Timber Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.90.

CatchMark Timber Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $10.74 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $529.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $34,515,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,652,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 492.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 344,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 448.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 269,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

