Cathedra Bitcoin (OTC:CBTTF) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cathedra Bitcoin (OTC:CBTTF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Cathedra Bitcoin Price Performance

Shares of OTC CBTTF opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Cathedra Bitcoin has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.37.

About Cathedra Bitcoin

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It develops and operates bitcoin mining infrastructure. The company was formerly known as Fortress Technologies Inc and changed its name to Cathedra Bitcoin Inc in December 2021. Cathedra Bitcoin Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

