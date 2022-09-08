Cathedra Bitcoin (OTC:CBTTF) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cathedra Bitcoin (OTC:CBTTF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Cathedra Bitcoin Price Performance
Shares of OTC CBTTF opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Cathedra Bitcoin has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.37.
About Cathedra Bitcoin
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cathedra Bitcoin (CBTTF)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cathedra Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedra Bitcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.