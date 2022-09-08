Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 882,147 shares changing hands.
Cavitation Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
About Cavitation Technologies
Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company offers Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.
