Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 882,147 shares changing hands.

Cavitation Technologies Price Performance

About Cavitation Technologies

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company offers Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

