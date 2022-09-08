CBET Token (CBET) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $137.99 Million

CBET Token (CBET) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, CBET Token has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One CBET Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CBET Token has a market cap of $137.99 million and approximately $101,722.00 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00598087 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00865766 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017059 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022086 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.
About CBET Token
CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CBET Token
Receive News & Updates for CBET Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBET Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.