Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLLS. Robert W. Baird raised Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.99. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 51.36% and a negative net margin of 364.36%. Equities analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.