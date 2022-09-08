Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.40

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.40 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.66), with a volume of 844208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.74).

Cenkos Securities Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of £31.18 million and a PE ratio of 868.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.95.

Cenkos Securities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Cenkos Securities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Cenkos Securities

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

