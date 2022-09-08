Center Lake Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Center Lake Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Datadog makes up about 1.7% of Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after buying an additional 410,717 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,593,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,112,000 after buying an additional 171,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,540,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $97.84. The company had a trading volume of 115,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,929.93 and a beta of 1.13. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average of $115.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,946,919.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,876,231. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

