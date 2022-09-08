Center Lake Capital Management LLC Buys 65,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Center Lake Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for 5.6% of Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Center Lake Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cloudflare worth $29,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $61.58. 47,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,081. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $2,637,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $2,637,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,977 shares of company stock worth $14,007,694 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

