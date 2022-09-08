Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 39,219 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 9,628.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 309,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after buying an additional 305,902 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,280,000 after buying an additional 446,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 200,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07.

