Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

