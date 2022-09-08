Cetera Investment Advisers Has $8.32 Million Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,539 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,181,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,500,000 after acquiring an additional 177,447 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,038,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,421,000 after purchasing an additional 649,855 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%.

