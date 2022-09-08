Cetera Investment Advisers Has $8.85 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,530 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

SCHG stock opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

