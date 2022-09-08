Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 1,524 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $36,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,968,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,938,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,019,699.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,968,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,938,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,019,699.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,806,049 shares of company stock worth $33,623,107 and sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

