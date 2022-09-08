Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $110.25 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

