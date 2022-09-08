Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 10,186 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after buying an additional 6,033,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,554,000 after purchasing an additional 292,043 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,698 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.64 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

