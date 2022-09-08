CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Performance

Shares of CFVI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 56,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,807. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VI

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter worth approximately $500,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $2,041,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 98.4% during the second quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 340,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 168,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 91.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

