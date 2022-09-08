CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Shares Gap Up to $11.75

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $12.23. CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 73,958 shares trading hands.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. VI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 13.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

