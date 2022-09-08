ChainCade (CHAINCADE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $704,258.75

ChainCade (CHAINCADE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One ChainCade coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ChainCade has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. ChainCade has a market cap of $704,258.75 and approximately $45,620.00 worth of ChainCade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChainCade alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,373.53 or 0.99980189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039287 BTC.

ChainCade Coin Profile

CHAINCADE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2021. ChainCade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ChainCade is chaincade.com. The Reddit community for ChainCade is https://reddit.com/r/ChainCade and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ChainCade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainCade is a blockchain gaming ecosystem designed to benefit players and creators. Using a combination of Blockchain, SDKs, VR, mobile apps, and NFTs, this full-scale ecosystem provides a platform for players and creators alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainCade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainCade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainCade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainCade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainCade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.