Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.26

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.26 and last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 199340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CHNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $27.75 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.
Change Healthcare Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Change Healthcare
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
