Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.26

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.26 and last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 199340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $27.75 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Change Healthcare Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Change Healthcare

About Change Healthcare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,658,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,156,000 after purchasing an additional 234,330 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,939,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,443,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,673,000 after acquiring an additional 383,042 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,919,000 after acquiring an additional 914,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,072,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after acquiring an additional 989,782 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

