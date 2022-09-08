ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) PT Raised to $23.00

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.03.

ChannelAdvisor Price Performance

Shares of ECOM opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $654.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 23.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $48,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $145,405 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChannelAdvisor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth $60,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 66.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

