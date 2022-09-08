Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Banyan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 7.7% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.42.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $399.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $454.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.75. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $394.68 and a 52 week high of $804.80.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

