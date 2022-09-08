ChatCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20,958.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $615,544.66 and $20,958.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006869 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000973 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.