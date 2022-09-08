Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.97-$2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.29 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.43 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.65 EPS.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $80.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,114. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,936,000 after buying an additional 127,014 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

