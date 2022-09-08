Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,721,000 after buying an additional 113,340 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 547,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,437,000 after buying an additional 41,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,802,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,128,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $200.22. 592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,242. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $582.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.00.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

