Cirrus Networks Holdings Limited (ASX:CNW) Insider Acquires A$18,754.69 in Stock

Cirrus Networks Holdings Limited (ASX:CNW – Get Rating) insider Adam Waterworth purchased 568,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$18,754.69 ($13,115.17).

Adam Waterworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 12th, Adam Waterworth acquired 441,564 shares of Cirrus Networks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,130.05 ($9,881.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About Cirrus Networks

Cirrus Networks Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services and related third-party products in Australia. The company also offers advisory services for strategic plans, architecture, governance, procurement, cloud, IOT, and program and asset management; integration services, such as solution and planning definition, design service, technology assessments, solution architecture, integration, and migration, data management, technology roadmaps, and project management and field services; managed services; and cyber security services.

