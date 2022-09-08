Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Increased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,625,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,173 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.08% of Citigroup worth $86,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,086,000 after buying an additional 397,541 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 613.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 568,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.