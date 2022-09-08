Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.15. 447,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,598,795. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $346.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

