Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Makes New Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $13.45. 76,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.80. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

