Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,253. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.07. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

