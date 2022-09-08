Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Sells 870 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,918 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for 0.7% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.35. The stock had a trading volume of 220,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,048,394. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

