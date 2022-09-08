ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.16

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.16 and traded as high as $29.24. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 14,649 shares trading hands.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 298,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 165,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,721,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

