ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.16

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.16 and traded as high as $29.24. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 14,649 shares trading hands.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
