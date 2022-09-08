CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Trading 1% Higher

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.08. 13,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 53,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

CN Energy Group. Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

Featured Articles

