Cohanzick Management LLC Buys Shares of 217,664 Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 217,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 2.18% of Chavant Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLAY. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 3.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 92,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,466,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLAY remained flat at $10.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 26 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $11.94.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

