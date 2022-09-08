Cohanzick Management LLC Buys Shares of 400,000 Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I makes up about 0.9% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 4.63% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVCB. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $4,787,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $4,720,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $3,393,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $2,995,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,242,000.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of IVCB remained flat at $10.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 250,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,179. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

