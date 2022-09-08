Cohanzick Management LLC Cuts Position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Cohanzick Management LLC decreased its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,996 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISLE. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 430.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 375,734 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 997,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 255,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,338. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

About Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biopharmaceutical or medical technology/device industries.

