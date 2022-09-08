Cohanzick Management LLC Increases Stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF)

Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.28% of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition alerts:

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTF remained flat at $10.08 on Thursday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,141. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.