Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New $3 Million Investment in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in HCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $633,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $978,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,006,000.

HCM Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCMAU remained flat at $10.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. HCM Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

About HCM Acquisition

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

