Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New Investment in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 214,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 4th quarter worth about $1,952,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Stock Performance

Shares of WPCB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,098. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

