Cohanzick Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOAC. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $8,000,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,950,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,757. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

