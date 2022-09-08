Cohanzick Management LLC Sells 28,876 Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Cohanzick Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 561,204 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,876 shares during the quarter. Cartesian Growth accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLBL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cartesian Growth by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,572,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cartesian Growth Stock Performance

Shares of GLBL stock remained flat at $9.91 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

About Cartesian Growth

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

