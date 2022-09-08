Cohanzick Management LLC Sells 51,111 Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Cohanzick Management LLC lessened its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,111 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,053,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after buying an additional 100,901 shares during the period. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of ANZU stock remained flat at $9.81 during midday trading on Thursday. 28,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.86.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

