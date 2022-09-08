Cohanzick Management LLC Takes Position in Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPR)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,000. Larkspur Health Acquisition comprises approximately 1.6% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 31.96% of Larkspur Health Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,944,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,975,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,682,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,250,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Larkspur Health Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSPR remained flat at $9.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Larkspur Health Acquisition Profile

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the biotechnology sector in the United States.

