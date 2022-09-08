Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956,063 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.00. 24,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

