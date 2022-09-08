Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Trading Up 15.4%

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Rating) shares were up 15.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 17,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,857,043% from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Coloured Ties Capital Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

Get Coloured Ties Capital alerts:

Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Coloured Ties Capital Company Profile

Coloured Ties Capital Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interest in the Cadillac-Pontiac Lithium belt comprises 108 claims located southwest of Val-d'Or, Canada. The company was formerly known as GrowMax Resources Corp. and changed its name to Coloured Ties Capital Inc in November 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coloured Ties Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloured Ties Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.