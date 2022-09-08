CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,892 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 2.62% of CONMED worth $115,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in CONMED by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CONMED Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

CNMD stock opened at $90.48 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.20%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

