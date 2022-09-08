Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Down 5.5%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 8,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 253,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CNSL shares. Citigroup cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $652.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.