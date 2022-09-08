ContentBox (BOX) Market Cap Hits $396,924.01

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $396,924.01 and $91,671.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ContentBox has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000247 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars.

