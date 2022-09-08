CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.98

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 74992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

CONX Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

Get CONX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CONX by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,899,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,411,000 after buying an additional 172,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CONX by 5.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,608,000 after buying an additional 156,971 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in CONX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,347,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,120,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in CONX by 34.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,478,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after buying an additional 376,380 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CONX by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,440,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.