Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5,626.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,315,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100,031 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,783,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,146,000 after acquiring an additional 105,302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,762,000 after acquiring an additional 41,183 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $55,670,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 703,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,394,000 after acquiring an additional 66,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,437. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.24.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.