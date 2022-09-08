Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $96,000 in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.96. 47,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,281. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

